THERE are just over two weeks to go until The Pride of Gwent Awards.

Entries in the environment category, sponsored by Newport City Council, have revealed some inspiring work.

Building nesting boxes, reducing unnecessary waste and using homegrown ingredients: these are some of the ways that finalists in the environment category of the Pride of Gwent Awards are making a difference.

Lauren Morse’s ‘Journey to Zero Waste in Torfaen’ Facebook page has inspired more than 5,000 people to reduce the amount of single use plastic they use through following her practical advice and ideas.

Lauren Morse

She’s also set up a shop and refill station in a shed in her back garden, making it easy for individuals to refill glass bottles with everyday products.

“I wanted to bring together the community of Torfaen who all care about the environment so we could share simple tips and ideas to reduce waste and live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle,” said Ms Morse. “Starting a zero waste journey is all about making small changes to your everyday life that are affordable and easy so they become a habit.”

The person nominating her was impressed by the way Ms Morse combines her sustainability campaign with raising a young family, and how she’s been offering practical help and support to anybody who needs it during the pandemic.

MORE NEWS:

“She is an amazing human being – a real role model in the community,” said the entry.

Richard Evans’ mission to put up nesting boxes is helping wildlife in Wales and inspiring others to follow his example, both in the UK and across the world.

Richard Evans

Since 2009 he’s made thousands of wooden structures at his home in Pontypool in a bid to increase numbers of bird, hedgehogs, dormice and bats.

Mr Evans works in association with conservation organisations and has also put up nestboxes at a variety of sites, including several lying between Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

At the same time his ‘Project Nestbox’ activities have seen him visit several schools to talk to children about wildlife, birds and the environment in an effort to enthuse new generations to take care of the natural world around them.

“If I can get them interested and hooked for life, then hopefully we could encourage the next Iolo Williams,” he has said.

While Mr Evans has been unable to visit schools over the past year due to Covid-19, he’s had a number get in touch to ask if he will come and speak to their students once the pandemic has passed.

Mandy Powell and Kelly Davies have swapped international sporting careers to selling environmentally-friendly luxury washing products.

Mandy Powell

Kelly Davies

The Good Wash Company, based in Barry, is a social enterprise that ploughs its profits into communities and charitable initiatives.

Its range includes bath oils, hand washes and lotions, shampoos and soaps made from natural ingredients. The products are cruelty-free and suitable for vegans.

Some of the ingredients used by Ms Powell and Ms Davies, such as lavender, are grown in Wales, and some of the items they sell are created from recycled materials, an example of which is the Elvis & Kresse wash bags made using decommissioned hoses from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, which might otherwise end up in landfill, and waste parachute silk.

Find out who will be the winner of the environment category, and Pride of Gwent’s other accolades, at our virtual awards ceremony at 7pm on Thursday, March 11. Watch the event as it happens on our Facebook page at: https://facebook.com/southwalesargus

Council leader on authority's support for Argus awards

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council

"Newport City Council delivers more than 800 services, helping to improve the lives of nearly 150,000 people in more than 65,000 households across the city.

"As the eighth largest council in Wales, we provide all major services such as education, leisure, housing, social services, planning and highways.

"We work closely with many other organisations including public, private and third sector parties in order to improve the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of the city.

"Over the last year especially, the importance of partnership working and innovation across all areas has been clear and part of our desire to support the Pride of Gwent Awards is to recognise the considerable and wide-ranging contributions of businesses, organisations, charities, volunteers and individuals.

"We know there are many unsung heroes in our communities who go about their daily business quietly and without making a fuss yet contribute greatly to society.

"They go the extra mile unasked and are willing and able to step up to the mark when required.

"Even faced with the added challenges and considerable risks posed by the pandemic, so many have continued undeterred for the benefit of our city and wider region – not always relating to the special or unusual, but also to help key services and ‘business as usual’ continue.

"This year we have sponsored the Environment Award as sustainability must be at the forefront of everything we do to ensure a positive future for all.

"We’ve seen some excellent nominees with a focus on nature, reducing waste, using home-grown ingredients, and local reinvestment – all making a significant contribution to our environment.

"Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated in these awards - we offer our heartfelt thanks.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council