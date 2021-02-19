A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been released from hospital after an incident in Pill yesterday.
Yesterday, Thursday, February 18, between 3pm and 3.30pm, there was an incident near Pill Millennium Centre which led to a 28-year-old man sustaining injuries to his head, chest, and back.
Gwent Police were at the scene.
The 28-year-old was taken to University Hospital of Wales; his condition was not life threatening.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police confirmed that the man was discharged from hospital later that night.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and ask that anyone with information relating to this incident calls 101 quoting 2100057967.
Alternatively, people can message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter.