During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed.

AS PART of the Argus' We’re in it Together campaign, we have been distributing free copies of the paper to our local communities.

With the backing of Admiral who have paid for the papers, we have been working with a number of voluntary groups and organisations all across the Gwent region to make sure the papers are distributed to the right people.

One of the groups who have been helping us with this is Risca Covid-19 Volunteers. They have included copies of the paper in their food boxes to be distributed to those in need in the community.

All of the copies have our We’re in it Together listings page to provide details of support services available to help.

Tara Holloway of the volunteers group said: “We’re really trying to reach the people who are not on social media. We have a big social media following but a lot of the people who do need our help are not on the internet. The newspaper is a great way to be able to reach these people providing it gets to them.

“So having them in the food boxes would help as it opens up more opportunity to get them the information and more people are going to have access.

“The We’re in it Together campaign is brilliant to highlight the support that is available as one of the problems is people not knowing where to go as some services are closed and they may not know where to go.

“What we need is for people to access information. It is all well and good being able to access the internet and most of the time the people who need the information and help may not be tech savvy.”