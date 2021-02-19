A FLOOD alert is in place due to heavy rain expected in parts of Wales.
There are currently 30 flood alerts in place across Wales - all of which have been issued today.
A flood alert means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, while a flood warning requires "immediate action".
Natural Resources Wales has issued a flooding warning for The River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, with an update expected this evening at 8pm.
According to NRW the level at Brecon Promenade was 1.8 metres and rising, at Abergavenny it was 2.1 metres and rising, and at Usk it was 1.1 metres and rising.
Natural Resources Wales have issued guidance for this type of alert, which states:
- Check Natural Resources Wales live flood map or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188
- Prepare your property for a flood
- Monitor local river levels and the flood forecast
- Farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment from areas likely to flood
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water
People can report flooding caused by blocked rivers, landslides or flooding from rivers and the sea to Natural Resources Wales' 24 hours incident line on 03000 65 3000.