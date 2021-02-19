INCREASING wind speeds have forced the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge to all traffic.
The bridge is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
Warnings of "heavy, persistent rainfall" have been issued today for parts of Gwent this weekend.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain, covering most of Mid Wales and and inland areas of South Wales.
It will be in effect from 8pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday.
They also warn of spray and flooding on roads and difficult driving conditions, with a possibility of some road closures and communities being cut off by floods.