ALDI has launched a click and collect service at its Gwent stores and across Wales.
More than half the population of Wales is now within a 15-minute drive of a click and collect service from Wales.
Customers can order from a full range of groceries online then collect them in pre-booked one-hour collection slots from the stores.
Orders can be edited up until 11:50pm the day before collection.
On arrival at dedicated click and collect points in the store car park, customers can have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.
Customers can also choose to have their shopping put into their boot by an Aldi colleague so they can collect their shopping without leaving their car.
All Aldi colleagues wear face coverings in store, unless they are exempt for medical reasons.
All shoppers should also follow the Government’s guidelines on face coverings, and should wear a mask when shopping in store unless they are medically exempt.
These are the Aldi stores in Gwent now offering click and collect:
- Blackwood – Blackwood Gate Retail Park
- Caerphilly – Unit 12-13 Gallagher Retail Park
- Cwmbran – Woodside Road
- Ebbw Vale – The Walk
- Newport – Risca
- Newport – Spytty Road
As well as Click & Collect, Aldi is also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo.
