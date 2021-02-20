A GWENT road has been closed due to flooding.
The A4042, near Abergavenny, has flooded at Llanellen bridge.
Gwent Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The road is closed from Hardwick roundabout to Little Mill in both directions as a result of the flooding.
Local diversions are in place.
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: How Gwent & Wales hospital numbers are changing
- Cwmbran wife-killer: Read the judge's full remarks when passing sentence
- Pubs won't be able to begin to reopen in Wales for at least another six weeks
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "The A4042 at Llanellen bridge is flooded, please avoid the area."
While Traffic Wales tweeted: "Warning - Road closure.
"The A4042 from Hardwick roundabout to Little Mill is closed in both directions due to flooding.
"Local diversions in place.
"If you are making an essential journey please check The Met Office for updated weather and Traffic.Wales"