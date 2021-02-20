FLOODING across Gwent is causing disruption on the railway lines in the region.
Transport for Wales have warned that, as a result of "heavy flooding", the railway in Ebbw Vale is affected.
While flooding has also caused problems between Hereford and Newport, with the line blocked.
Keep up to date with the latest flood updates across Gwent today.
Transport for Wales Rail tweeted: "Due to flooding between Hereford and Newport South Wales the line is blocked.
"Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes.
"Road Transport is in place."
Disruption on the Newport line is expected to be solved this morning.
While the problem in Ebbw Vale is expected to be solved by midday.
Transport for Wales Rail tweeted: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Ebbw Vale Parkway and Ebbw Vale Town all lines will be blocked.
"Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
"Disruption is expected until midday."