BLAENAU Gwent now has the fourth lowest rolling seven day case rate in Wales, today's coronavirus figures show.

Public Health Wales reported that a further 363 people tested positive for coronavirus in Wales over the last 24 hours, with 113 of those in Gwent.

They also reported 16 new deaths related to the virus across the country, with one of those in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Only Cardiff, which saw 57 new cases reported, saw more new cases than Newport over the last 24 hours.

There were 35 new cases reported in Newport, 28 in Caerphilly, 20 in Torfaen, 19 in Monmouthshire and 11 in Blaenau Gwent.

The rolling incidence rate in Gwent shows signs of improvement, with none of the local authority areas having a case rate above 100 per 100,000 residents.

The rate in Blaenau Gwent over the last seven day period is the fourth lowest in Wales, at 55.8.

Monmouthshire has the fifth lowest rate over the same period with 60.3 cases per 100,000.

The figure for Newport is 95.0, it is 82.3 in Caerphilly, and 79.8 in Torfaen.

Nationally, the incidence rate as fallen to 83.1 per 100,000.

This is a breakdown of where today's cases were recorded:

Cardiff - 57

Newport - 35

Caerphilly - 28

Carmarthenshire - 22

Torfaen - 20

Monmouthshire - 19

Conwy - 19

Vale of Glamorgan - 14

Gwynedd - 14

Denbighshire - 14

Bridgend - 13

Flintshire - 12

Swansea - 11

Blaenau Gwent - 11

Anglesey - 11

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 10

Powys - 9

Pembrokeshire - 9

Wrexham - 7

Neath Port Talbot - 7

Ceredigion 2

Residents outside of Wales - 11

Unknown location - 8

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.