POLICE have been carrying out patrols to target off-road bikers and 4x4 vehicles driving illegally.
Officers in Torfaen patrolled Blaenavon World Heritage Site this morning.
They were targeting bikers and 4x4 drivers illegally using the mountains and commons at the site.
The work was praised by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.
He tweeted: "Thank you very much for your attention to this issue of off-road bikes and 4x4 vehicles being used illegally on the mountains in Torfaen, many constituents have raised this with me."
That was echoed by Cllr Alan Jones of Torfaen County Borough Council.
He said "Thank you Gwent Police Rural Crime for your support and patrolling our World Heritage Site.
"Keep up the good work."
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team said: "Torfaen this morning, including the stunning landscape that makes up the Blaenavon World Heritage Site.
"Patrols carried out targeting off-road bikes and 4x4 vehicles being used illegally on the mountains and commons."
