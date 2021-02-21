A NUMBER of cannabis plants have been found in Tredegar following a morning warrant.

Officers in Blaenau Gwent executed the warrant at an address in Tredegar this morning.

After entering the property they found a quantity of cannabis plants.

Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers tweeted: "Officers have executed a warrant at an address in Tredegar.

READ MORE:

"A quantity of cannabis plants have been seized. #crimedoesnotpay #dontgetcaughtinthenet."

Gwent Police warn: "If people are drinking or taking drugs they may leave litter behind, including hazardous materials such as needles, syringes, swabs, wraps and gas canisters.

"This is a particular concern as it can pose a health risk to other members of the public, pets and wildlife."