A NUMBER of cannabis plants have been found in Tredegar following a morning warrant.
Officers in Blaenau Gwent executed the warrant at an address in Tredegar this morning.
After entering the property they found a quantity of cannabis plants.
Gwent Police's Blaenau Gwent officers tweeted: "Officers have executed a warrant at an address in Tredegar.
"A quantity of cannabis plants have been seized. #crimedoesnotpay #dontgetcaughtinthenet."
Gwent Police warn: "If people are drinking or taking drugs they may leave litter behind, including hazardous materials such as needles, syringes, swabs, wraps and gas canisters.
"This is a particular concern as it can pose a health risk to other members of the public, pets and wildlife."