THERE is evidence vaccinating children can reduce coronavirus transmission by two-thirds, Matt Hancock has said.
The UK health secretary said clinical trials were under way to consider whether children should be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
He added there was evidence that vaccinating children could reduce transmission, saying it was "something we have early evidence of."
Mr Hancock told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “There’s clinical trials under way as to whether children should be vaccinated.
“There are two points here. One is that it absolutely must be safe, specifically for children, so that is being currently investigated.
“The second is – because children very, very rarely get symptoms or serious illness from the disease – the value, the importance, of vaccinating children is to try to stop the spread of the disease.”
He said the impact of the vaccine on stopping transmission is “something that we have early evidence” of.
“It looks like the first jab reduces your impact of transmitting the disease by about two-thirds, but we need more evidence on that as well. “