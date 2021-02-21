THE first minister has sent a message to children and teachers ahead of the return to school across Wales tomorrow.

Foundation phase pupils will return to the classroom tomorrow for the first time since before Christmas.

Mark Drakeford thanked parents and teachers for the "fantastic job" they have done helping children to learn at home.

And, ahead of the return to classrooms, sent a message to the pupils who will be back in school on Monday.

In a video message, Mr Drakeford said: "If you you are under seven many of you will be going back to school tomorrow and this will be the first time you have been in class since before Christmas.

"I am sure you are excited to see your friends and teachers again and they will be excited to see you.

"Your parents and teachers have done a brilliant job of helping you to learn while you have been at home and you will know that this has not been easy.

"I would like to say a big thank you for everything they have done."

Mr Drakeford added: "The best place for anyone to learn is in class and that is why we want to get you back in to class with all of your friends.

"I understand that some of you may be a bit worried about going back but we have worked with the best experts in the whole of Wales to make sure if its safe for you to do that.

"Your teachers hae been working really hard to get schools ready and I am sure they can't wait to have you all back.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all those fantastic teachers, lecturers and support staff for teaching our children in the most challenging of times."

The first minister also addressed older children, saying that while "it is not quite time for you to return to school", he hoped "it soon will be."