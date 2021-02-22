Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Sena Anne Clabby made her entrance in her parent's car in the drop off point near the entrance of The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran. She was born 'happy and healthy' on January 2, 2021, weighing 7lbs 13oz. Her parents are Jenny Hillman and Darren Clabby, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are McKenzie (nine), Ollie (three) and Charlie (one).

Hello to Kaylum who was born on January 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb. His mum is Stephanie Purcell, of Newport, and his big brother is Jaxon.

READ MORE:

A great big hello to these nine Gwent babies

Welcome to a very special Christmas baby plus eight other Gwent bundles of delight

Say hello to these nine new arrivals from all around Gwent

Phoebe Mara Luxford was born ten days late at home in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, on August 28, 2020, weighing 8lb 5oz. Her parents are David Luxford and Lucy Criddle and her big sisters are Lowri (eight) and Emily (five).

Iyla-Rose Sandford made her entrance into the world on January 13, 2021, at the Grange Univeristy Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. Her parents are Georgia Sandford and Zak Bishop, of Blackwood, and her sibling is Jaxx (two).

Isobel Eden Goodwin was born on January 8, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8 lbs 7oz. Mum and dad are Melissa Cooney and Rhys Goodwin, of Newport, and her siblings are Mason Goodwin (eight) and Rosie (14 months).

A big hello to twins Imogen Rose Legge and Isobelle Louise Legge who were born weighing 6lb 2oz and 6lb 3oz at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, on January 15, 2021. They are the first children of Craig Legge and Emily Grant, of Newport.

This is Albie Robert Kennedy, who was born on December 18, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 14oz. He arrived the day the family had just finished their Christmas shopping and were sitting down to enjoy the festive film Elf. Mum and dad are Lindsey Davies and Robbie Kennedy, of Llantarnam, Cwmbran, and his siblings are Amelia (13), Finley (11), and Evelyn (three).

Ayda Smith was born via emergency Caesarean section on December 6, 2020, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 8oz. Ayda had to spend some time in the internsive care unit following a few complications but mum, Sheree Cueto, of Newport, said: "She is our precious baby girl." Her dad is Christopher Smith and her siblings are Aaliyah-Kim (11) and Frankie (five).

Welcome to Phoebe Catherine Gregory who arrived on December 22, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. Her parents are Sophie and Oliver, of Trinant, Sophie said: "Baby Phoebe is a miracle baby after struggling for more than two years to get pregnant. Phoebe was born under the Bethlehem star which can only be seen every 700 years."