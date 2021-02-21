Mr Poole (February 18, 2021) makes a moot point regarding the allocation of lottery money.

Too much goes to areas we would never contribute to given a choice.

Lottery ticket buyers get no say where it goes.

What we do get is criticism, even ridicule and abuse, for betting, or chasing something for nothing etc.

Our contributions have raised £30bn, at least £30-£40m per week.

Critics are quick to apply for the cash.

We are major charitable contributors, over and above many other areas criticising and making far less effort.

If we stop buying tickets you will soon see who suffers as a result.

We demand more respect and a say on where that money goes.

Subsiding state systems we already pay tax for is an area we could stop doing. Removing state influence is another. Huge sums of money are at stake.

I suggest all lottery money currently raised and available goes to supporting our NHS workers. They are saving our lives and giving their own.

Let those who contribute to charity decide where it goes.

Mervyn James

Newport



