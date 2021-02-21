South Wales Argus
LIVE: Newport v Forest Green - Davison fires visitors into the lead

LIVE: Newport v Forest Green - League Two updates

By Chris Kirwan

    - County entertain promotion rivals Forest Green.
  • - Liam Shephard returns from suspension as one of four changes with starts for Anthony Hartigan, Jake Scrimshaw and Dom Telford.
  • - Jamille Matt returns to Rodney Parade as a starter for Forest Green with Aaron Collins on the bench.
  • - Chances at a premium on shocking Parade pitch.
  • - Forest Green hit the front with a fine finish by Josh Davison.