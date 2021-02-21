LIVE: Newport v Forest Green - Davison fires visitors into the lead

LIVE: Newport v Forest Green - League Two updates
- - County entertain promotion rivals Forest Green.
- - Liam Shephard returns from suspension as one of four changes with starts for Anthony Hartigan, Jake Scrimshaw and Dom Telford.
- - Jamille Matt returns to Rodney Parade as a starter for Forest Green with Aaron Collins on the bench.
- - Chances at a premium on shocking Parade pitch.
- - Forest Green hit the front with a fine finish by Josh Davison.
