A GWENT authority has recorded the second highest total of new cases across Wales in the last 24 hours.

Caerphilly saw the highest number of cases recorded in Gwent with 30, second in Wales only to Cardiff which recorded 49.

At the other end of the scale, only Merthyr Tydfil and Ceredigion has recorded fewer cases than Blaenau Gwent over that period.

In total, 69 new cases have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area in the last day, out of 336 across Wales.

There were 14 new cases in Torfaen, 13 in Newport, eight in Monmouthshire and just four in Blaenau Gwent.

Public Health Wales reported 16 new deaths across the country, with zero in Gwent.

This is a breakdown of where today's cases were recorded:

Cardiff - 49

Caerphilly - 30

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 30

Powys - 24

Carmarthenshire - 22

Swansea - 16

Neath Port Talbot - 16

Torfaen - 14

Pembrokeshire - 14

Newport - 13

Wrexham - 11

Anglesey - 11

Conwy - 9

Vale of Glamorgan - 8

Monmouthshire - 8

Flintshire - 7

Denbighshire - 7

Bridgend - 7

Blaenau Gwent - 4

Merthyr Tydfil - 2

Ceredigion - 1

Residents outside Wales - 13

Unknown location - 6

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.