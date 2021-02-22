A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
CHRISTINE KENNY, 33, of Clifton Place, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after she pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order and being in breach of a suspended sentence.
She was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after her release from jail.
EMMA STEED, 28, of Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing two 1 litre bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey worth £65 from Asda.
She was ordered to pay £172 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.
CHRISTOPHER GARY DREW, 27, of Newgate Street, Brecon, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Cwmbran.
He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from jail.
GAVIN SNAILHAM, 52, of St Fagans Street, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted producing 16 cannabis plants.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Middleman’ drug dealer was trafficking multi-kilo amounts of cannabis
- Paedophile jailed for using hidden camera to spy on teenage girls
- Son jailed for brutal attack on his mother, 75
STEVEN WELLS, 24, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
RHYS MARC ROBERTS, 40, of Conway Croft, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
SAMUEL REARDON, 32, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £238 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing paint worth £39 from B&Q.
KIERON JOHN SHAW, 28, of Duffryn Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder in Cefn Fforest.
JONATHAN JAMES PASSMORE, 45, of Acre Close, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder.