A CAERPHILLY man is tackling Africa’s highest peak to raise money for a charity supporting ambulance workers across the UK.

Darren Panniers from Bargoed, is an operations manager in the Welsh Ambulance Service. He will be taking on the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro over a 10-day period beginning on September 22 to raise £5,000 for the Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

Mr Panniers, who has worked in the UK ambulance services for more than 20 years, said: “I have seen first-hand the great work ambulance staff do support patients in their time in need. Exposure to traumatic incidents take a toll on staff, and their mental wellbeing suffers which can result in them requiring specialist support in the form of counselling, or financial support, if they are off work for long periods due to stress.

“TASC is there to support staff and I would like to support TASC by taking on this challenge to raise vital funds.

“I have always loved walking and climbing, and to climb one of the highest peaks in the world has always been on my bucket list. I have been training for the past six months to build stamina and fitness and feel excited about the prospect of another challenge in my life.”

TASC’s director of income generation and supporter engagement, Jasmin Rana said: “We’re so excited that Darren has chose to fundraise for TASC. Demand for our services is growing year-on-year and we need the support of people like Darren to continue being an independent source of support for the UK’s ambulance community in their time of need.

“The funds that Darren raises will make a big difference to the people we help and if he achieves his £5,000 target, we could provide an extra 83 support sessions for ambulance staff struggling with their mental health.”

To visit Mr Panniers’ fundraising page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/darren-panniers