DECORATORS involved in the restoration of Newport's Market Arcade have made an "amazing discovery".
A seven-figure restoration project on Market Arcade began last year.
Work includes the restoration of the shopfronts and refurbishment of the glazed canopy.
And decorators from Newport City Council, who are now on site, have made an"amazing discovery" while working on the site.
An inscription on the floor dating back to 1905.
While the arcade was built in 1869, it was given a makeover and expanded in 1905.
Newport City Council tweeted: "An amazing discovery at the Market Arcade. Our decorators have uncovered writing from 1905!
"What do you think the writing says?"
READ MORE:
- Thousands call for release of police bodycam footage after Newport man's death
- Area of Gwent records second most coronavirus cases in Wales in last 24 hours
- Gwent Police release statement following the death of Moyied Bashir in Newport
Around that time Market Arcade was known as Fennell's Arcade, and this photo, from the late 19th century or early 20th century shows why.
The restoration of Market Arcade has, in part, been funded by The National Lottery.
The National Lottery - through its Heritage Lottery Find arm - was sufficiently impressed with those restoration plans to, in 2018, award £1.1 million towards the cause and Cadw and the Welsh Government are also involved.