SMOKING in the grounds of all of Gwent's hospitals will be banned from Monday March 1, as part of new Wales-wide laws.

And the same restriction will apply in school grounds, public playgrounds, and outdoor day care and childminding settings.

The new laws - through the Public Health (Wales) Act 2017 and the Smoke-free Premises and Vehicles (Wales) Regulations 2020 - build on the smoking ban first introduced in Wales in 2007, and are intended to protect more people from harmful secondhand smoke.

They are also aimed at helping people who are trying to quit smoking.

For hospitals, it should bring an end to smoking near entrances and exits, and in other outdoor areas in grounds.

Anyone found breaking the law by smoking in hospital grounds or the other aforementioned areas, could face a £100 fine.

“Preventing people smoking on our hospital grounds will promote healthier care environments, protect hospital users from harmful secondhand smoke, and support those using NHS services to quit," said Aneurin Bevan University Health Board chief executive Judith Paget.

“We know the harms smoking can do to health, so I look forward to having the backing of our staff, patients and visitors, to ensure we all play our part in building a healthier Wales for the future.”

Making more places in Wales smoke-free is also intended to help de-normalise smoking and reduce the chances of children and young people starting smoking in the first place.

And the Welsh Government is planning changes too, in settings that the current legislation does not require to be smoke-free.

During the next year, smoking bedrooms in venues like hotels and guest houses will be phased out, and self-contained holiday accommodation, such as cottages, caravans, will have be smoke-free too.

Smoking bans for these will be implemented from March 1 next year - and smoking rooms in mental health units in Wales must be phased out September 1 2022.

Amendments will be made to legislation governing who can use designated smoking rooms in adult care homes and adult hospices, while in certain circumstances, those working in other peoples’ homes will also be able to work in a smoke-free environment.

Anyone considering quitting smoking is encouraged to seek support through Wales’ free NHS service Help Me Quit, on 0800 085 2219. Alternatively, visit www.helpmequit.wales for help and support, including access to free 'stop smoking' medication.