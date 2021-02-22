PLANS for the extension of Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw have been unveiled.

The £7.8 million project will provide spaces for 210 primary school pupils, and a nursery for up to 30 three and four year olds.

The Welsh-medium school - in Trevethin, Pontypool - currently caters for pupils aged 11 to 18-years-old.

Funding for the scheme has come entirely from the Welsh Government, as part of their 21st Century Schools and Colleges programme.

The project was awarded to Morgan Sindall Construction, and the firm has now provided plans for the main building.

The two-storey, 2,000 square metre building will house nine general purpose classrooms. Outside will be an MUGA (multi-use games area) court, as well as a wildlife habitat area for learning, an informal play area and grass areas.

There will also be a car park with 34 standard spaces and seven for disabled-use.

The project is targeting a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating for sustainability and will have a green roof with layers of vegetation to act as a natural insulation method and enable a sustainable drainage design. This will be complemented by a ‘rain garden’ - a dip in the ground area that is then filled with plants and wildlife to help with water filtration.

Construction began in early January and is planned to be completed in March 2022.

Rob Williams, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We are proud to have been selected to deliver this new primary school and nursery for the council.

“It is an important investment in the education offering for the local area and, importantly, will support teaching in Welsh.

“The new building will reflect the Welsh government’s desire for modern, 21st century campuses by improving Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw secondary school with state-of-the-art teaching spaces and a focus on sustainable design.”