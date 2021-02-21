A NEWPORT artist has been awarded funding to set up a programme supporting black artists in Wales.

Connor Allen, who is The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre's associate artist, received £20,000 from the Live Work Fund from Jerwood Arts.

He is one of only 33 artists across the UK to be successful in applying for the fund, from more than 1,200 applicants.

Mr Allen will use the funding to set up a collective of professional black artists working across various artistic disciplines, of all ages and based in Wales.

The collective will support the development of artists during the challenges faced due to the pandemic including mentoring, sharing and supporting each other’s practice as well as providing increased representation and professional opportunities for more black artists to grow and progress. Members will work together to learn and develop as well as to give back to the arts community and inspire the younger generation of black artists in the making.

“My growth as an artist and the development of this project and my collective idea wouldn’t have been possible without the Jerwood bursary and the support of many organisations such as The Riverfront who have been instrumental in my success since me becoming Associate Artist,” said Mr Allen.

“I believe that the impact of my collective idea can be exciting and influential on the landscape because it will allow artists of colour in Wales the opportunity to develop themselves and explore their craft alongside my own exploration throughout 2021. This has the potential to nurture the next wave of exciting Welsh artists of colour which in my opinion is awesome and so much needed.”

The Live Work Fund was created in response to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on self-employed artists across the UK. It's the result of four major arts funders (Jerwood Arts, Wolfson Foundation, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and The Linbury Trust) joining to award a total of more than £660,000 to applicants.

Olivia Harris, creative producer for The Riverfront said “We’ve been working with Connor for some time now and are delighted his talent has been recognised with this bursary. He truly deserves it and we can’t wait to see where it takes him and go on this journey with him.”

To find out more about Mr Allen, visit connorallen.co.uk