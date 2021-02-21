THE coronavirus testing site opened recently in the car park at the Bettws Social Club off Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, is now open 8am-8pm.
The site opened last Friday as part of the Welsh Government's drive to improve access to Covid-19 tests in Wales, and was suggested as a venue by the city council.
The aim is that those attending can walk to it and do not have to drive to get a test, should they require one.
The children's play area next to the car park has been closed while the centre is in operation.
Anyone with coronavirus symptoms - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell - is urged to book a test as soon as possible, by telephoning 119, or through www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test
If you have symptoms, you and any household members should isolate immediately, and the whole household should continue to isolate until the test result is received.
If the test is positive, all household members and close contacts should continue to isolate for 10 days as per current guidance.