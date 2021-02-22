WITH a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch during lockdown.
But as the nation endures a third national lockdown many of us are swiftly running out of things to watch.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for February, with more still to come this week.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases ths week including TV shows and documentaries.
TV series and films new to Netflix this week
23 February
- Pelé
24 February
- Canine Intervention
26 February
- Call Me Crazy
What’s leaving Netflix this week?
Unfortunately, with the addition of new movies and TV shows, we need to say goodbye to some things on Netflix.
So, if you are midway through anything on this list or were planning on watching them this week, you will need to be quick.
22 February
- The Kindness Diaries
- Redwater
23 February
- The King 2 Hearts season one
- Timeline season one
24 February
- The Emperor Owner of the Mask season one
- Hospital Ship season one
- The Scholar Who Walks the Night season one
25 February
- Sin senos si hay paraiso 9 seasons one to three
26 February
- The Moon Embracing the Sun season one
27 February
- 2 Weeks season one
- Angry Mom season one
- Kangchi, The Beginning Family season one
- Money Flower season one
- Tale of Arang season one
- Two Cops season one