AN ELECTRICAL engineer was caught with nearly half a kilogram of cocaine after forensic evidence linked him to dirty cash.

Police were led to Lewys Hudd following a forensic examination of £28,000 in cash, seized at another man's house, that was "saturated in cocaine residue," Cardiff Crown Court heard on Monday.

Hudd was later arrested, and when police searched his home, they found three bags of the Class-A drug and a quantity of boric acid, used by some as an 'adulterant' - a substance added to illegal drugs to dilute them.

They also found a set of scales, £5,970 in cash, and a black iPhone containing the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said a total of 474g of cocaine was recovered, worth as much as £50,000 if it was sold on the street in individual deals.

He said an expert believed the cocaine haul had "close links to the original source".

It was "highly unlikely" such a relationship between dealers could have "developed overnight," Mr Stanway added.

Police also seized a black Mercedes-Benz coupe and £2,000 worth of designer clothes when they arrested the defendant.

Owen Williams, defending, said 30-year-old Hudd had begun using illegal drugs a decade earlier.

His habit had "spiralled out of control, as did his drug debts," Mr Williams added.

He said Hudd had got involved in dealing to clear the money he owed.

Mr Williams said the former engineering apprentice, of Mountain Road, Tredegar, was working full-time and was a "valued member" of the company that employed him.

The defendant's colleagues were among those people – along with Hudd's mother, partner, and a former teacher – who provided character references to the court.

The court was told that since his arrest on August 19 last year, Hudd had overcome his own cocaine addiction and had "done all he can to better himself".

Judge Daniel Williams noted Hudd had pleaded guilty to one charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and one charge of possessing criminal property, at an earlier date.

He also noted Mr Williams' mitigation and the references that spoke of the defendant's "positive qualities", but said the offences were indicative of a "significant role".

Hudd was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison.