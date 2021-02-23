LLISWERRY and Uskmouth in Newport and Llantarnam and Oakfield in Torfaen recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent in recent days.
Overall though cases have stayed low, with every county in Gwent recording below 100 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to February 17.
In the seven days up to February 10 Torfaen had the highest rolling weekly rate in Gwent with 111.7 – but that figure went down to 64.9 in the week to February 17.
Only Newport (case rate of 92.5) and Caerphilly (84.5) are now above the Wales average of 80 per 100,000.
For the second week in succession no middle layer single output area (MSOA split between 2,000 to 6,000 households) recorded more than 20 new cases in Gwent.
The highest number was seen in Llantarnam and Oakfield in Torfaen, which recorded 17 new cases at a rate of 227.7 – up from eight cases in the week to February 10.
The second highest number was seen in Lliswerry and Uskmouth, which recorded 16 new cases at a rate of 138.3 – down from 18 the previous week.
Victoria and Somerton, which recorded the most cases in Gwent last week with 20, recorded 14 new cases in the week to February 17.
Overall for those seven days Caerphilly recorded 153, Newport recorded 143, Monmouthshire recorded 61, Torfaen recorded 61, and Blaenau Gwent recorded 42.
Cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.
Caerphilly
- Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: five new cases at a rate of 56.3 (down from seven the previous week)
- New Tredegar and Darran Valley: three new cases at a rate of 41 (down from six the previous week)
- North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 36 (the same as the previous week)
- Aberbargoed and Gilfach: five new cases at a rate of 82.3 (up from four the previous week)
- Bargoed: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 33 (the same as the previous week)
- St Cattwg: 14 new cases at a rate of 184.1 (up from ten the previous week)
- Pengam and Cefn Fforest: four new cases at a rate of 51.6 (down from six the previous week)
- Blackwood: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from four the previous week)
- Oakdale and Pentwyn: four new cases at a rate of 41.2 (down from seven the previous week)
- Newbridge: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)
- Hengoed and Maesycwmer: five new cases at a rate of 61.7 (up from zero to two the previous week)
- Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: seven new cases at a rate of 68.1 (down from eight the previous week)
- Pontllanfraith: eight new cases at a rate of 93 (up from four the previous week)
- Crosskeys North and Abercarn: nine new cases at a rate of 123.7 (down from 16 the previous week)
- Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: three new cases at a rate of 51.5 (down from six the previous week)
- Bedwas and Trethomas: six new cases at a rate of 87.8 (down from 12 the previous week)
- Llanbradach and Penyrheol: ten new cases at a rate of 109.3 (down from 19 the previous week)
- Aber Valley: 14 new cases at a rate of 205.8 (up from ten the previous week)
- Caerphilly East: 12 new cases at a rate of 121.9 (up from nine the previous week)
- Caerphilly West: 12 new cases at a rate of 159.6 (up from five the previous week)
- Caerphilly South: 13 new cases at a rate of 121.6 (up from nine the previous week)
- Risca West: four new cases at a rate of 77.1 (down from eight the previous week)
- Risca East: four new cases at a rate of 63.7 (down from six the previous week)
- Machen: four new cases at a rate of 73.1 (up from zero to two the previous week)
Newport
- Marshfield: six new cases at a rate of 71.7 (up from three the previous week)
- Rogerstone: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from ten the previous week)
- Bettws: eight new cases at a rate of 99.5 (up from five the previous week)
- Malpas: nine new cases at a rate of 114.8 (down from 12 the previous week)
- Caerleon: four new cases at a rate of 51.4 (up from zero to two the previous week)
- Langstone and Llanwern: eight new cases at a rate of 90.4 (down from ten the previous week)
- Pye Corner and Graig: three new cases at a rate of 47.5 (the same as the previous week)
- Ridgeway and Glasllwch: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 32 (down from five the previous week)
- Gaer: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 35 (down from five the previous week)
- Duffryn and Maesglas: ten new cases at a rate of 122.1 (up from five the previous week)
- Pill and Docks: 11 new cases at a rate of 124.4 (up from five the previous week)
- Stow Hill: four new cases at a rate of 61 (down from six the previous week)
- Shaftsbury and Crindai: eight new cases at a rate of 118.1 (down from 15 the previous week)
- St Julians and Barnardtown: seven new cases at a rate of 98.7 (down from eight the previous week)
- Lliswerry and Uskmouth: 16 new cases at a rate of 138.3 (down from 18 the previous week)
- Lawrence Hill: nine new cases at a rate of 155.3 (down from 11 the previous week)
- Victoria and Somerton: 14 new cases at a rate of 118.1 (down from 20 the previous week)
- Beechwood: ten new cases at a rate of 164.1 (up from six the previous week)
- Maindee: three new cases at a rate of 37.6 (up from zero to two the previous week)
Blaenau Gwent
- Sirhowy: zero to two new cases at a rate of below29 (down from seven the previous week)
- Rassau and Beaufort: six new cases at a rate of 85.2 (down from 13 the previous week)
- Brynmawr: four new cases at a rate of 72.1 (up from zero to two the previous week)
- Blaina and Nantyglo: seven new cases at a rate of 73.8 (up from six the previous week)
- Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 13 new cases at a rate of 165.9 (up from 11 the previous week)
- Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: six new cases at a rate of 70.7 (down from 11 the previous week)
- Tredegar and Georgetown: four new cases at a rate of 47.9 (the same as the previous week)
- Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 23 (down from four the previous week)
- Abertillery South and Llanilleth: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 29 (down from eight the previous week)
Torfaen
- Blaenavon: zero to two new cases at a rate below 31 (down from six the previous week)
- Abersychan: nine new cases at a rate of 121.6 (the same as the previous week)
- Trefethin and Penygarn: six new cases at a rate of 78.6 (down from 13 the previous week)
- Pontypool: three new cases at a rate of 33 (down from 15 the previous week)
- New Inn: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 34 (down from 12 the previous week)
- Griffithstown and Sebastopol: three new cases at a rate of 39.3 (down from seven the previous week)
- Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: eight new cases at a rate of 104.7 (down from 11 the previous week)
- Croesyceilog: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 28 (down from three the previous week)
- West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from four the previous week)
- Fairwater and Greenmeadow: four new cases at a rate of 61.8 (up from three the previous week)
- Cwmbran: five new cases at a rate of 66.7 (down from nine the previous week)
- Llantarnam and Oakfield: 17 new cases at a rate of 227.7 (up from eight the previous week)
- Hollybush and Henllys: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (down from five the previous week)
Monmouthshire
- Abergavenny South and Crucorney: 14 new cases at a rate of 167.7 (up from 11 the previous week)
- Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: four new cases at a rate of 54.7 (up from zero to two the previous week)
- Abergavenny North: 11 new cases at a rate of 143.5 (up from five the previous week)
- Gilwern and Llanfoist: four new cases at a rate of 46.7 (up from zero to two the previous week)
- Monmouth and Wyesham: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 18 (down from four the previous week)
- Chepstow North and Trellech: three new cases at a rate of 31 (down from six the previous week)
- Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: seven new cases at a rate of 81.6 (up from three the previous week)
- Chepstow South: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from five the previous week)
- Caldicot North and Caerwent: three new cases at a rate of 35.3 (up from zero to two new cases the previous week)
- Caldicot South: seven new cases at a rate of 85.4 (up from four the previous week)
- Magor and Rogiet: four new cases at a rate of 51 (down from nine the previous week)