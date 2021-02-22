A STRICKEN mountain biker was rescued from woodland near Caerphilly after injuring her shoulder.
On Sunday, Central Beacons Mountain Rescue were called to assist a woman who had sustained a dislocated shoulder/suspected fractured shoulder whilst out mountain biking in the Coed Parc-y-Fan forestry near Caerphilly.
A rapid response paramedic was already on scene and had administered the appropriate medical care.
READ MORE:
"However, the casualty was in an awkward position on a steep, slippery, muddy woodland hillside and needed our expertise to ensure she was safely evacuated back to the car park," said a spokesperson.
The woman was loaded into a casualty bag for warmth and onto the mountain rescue stretcher for transporting off the hillside.
She was transferred into the care of the ambulance crew and onwards to hospital for a full checkup. "We wish her a speedy recovery," said the mountain rescue team on social media.
"We would also like to thank her friends and some fellow bikers who assisted both the paramedic and ourselves by guiding us to the casualty’s location."