A TABLETOP and board game shop has moved into Pontypool high street.

Duke’s Gaming sells a range of tabletop, card and board games, including ones based on popular titles such as Warhammer, Pokémon, Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

Formerly in The Arcade, the independent hobby shop has moved on to Castle Mews, George Street, into the premises previously occupied by All Creatures Great and Small.

The shop, which also has gaming tables for customers to hire and play miniature and card games, is currently closed to customers due to the current lockdown restrictions. However, it is open for click and collect as well as local and national delivery to support hobbyists at home.

And through the current lockdown, the shop has been selling its 'Game Night in a Box' - a board game and choice of snacks for customers to play at home.

The inside of the new Duke's Gaming store on George Street in Pontypool. Picture: Duke's Gaming.

The expansion will allow Duke’s Gaming to host tournaments and painting lessons – once lockdown has eased and should coronavirus restrictions permit them.

Luke Durham, owner of Duke’s Gaming, said: “Whilst the Covid pandemic has meant this hasn’t been the year we planned, we are thrilled to be able to grow and expand.

“During the past 12 months as a face-to-face business we’ve had to adapt our services to support people from home.

Duke's Gaming has moved on to George Street in Pontypool. Picture: Duke's Gaming.

“I’m looking forward to when we can welcome people through our new doors and will ensure we have measures in place to keep customers and players safe.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank all of our customers and the Duke’s Gaming community for their ongoing support.

“As a small, local business this has been crucial during this challenging time and we’re so grateful.”

To find out more about Duke’s Gaming, visit dukes-gaming.com or @dukesgaminguk on Facebook.