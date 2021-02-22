A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Caldicot this morning.
It happened on Longfellow Close around 5am this morning – Monday, February 22.
A 30-year-old man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of assault, and the area is cordoned off as police carry out investigations.
The 29-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and is in a stable condition.
MORE NEWS:
- Engineer caught with cocaine haul after forensics linked him to drugs cash
- Drink-driving police officer who broke lockdown admits gross misconduct
- In the dock: Cannabis farmer, Jack Daniel's thief and rogue drivers in court
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a serious assault in Longfellow Close, Caldicot, today shortly before 5am.
“A 29-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment and he's currently in a stable condition.
“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.
“A cordon is currently in place as enquiries continue.”
Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the force on 101 or via their social media pages with the reference number 2100062353.
Comments are closed on this article.