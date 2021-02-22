A WALK-THROUGH testing centre has opened for people showing coronavirus symptoms in Pontypool.

The centre opened at the Old Mill Car Park last week, and is the first Local Testing Site (LTS) to open in Pontypool.

The LTS replaces the temporary mobile testing unit which had been on the same site.

READ MORE:

LTSs are semi-permanent structures and this will remain on site for long periods to improve access for Torfaen residents.

It will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm, and will be operated by the Department of Health and Social Care using self-swab PCR tests.

The leader of Torfaen Council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, said: “The longer opening hours of this LTS will give residents improved opportunity to book a test quickly and efficiently.

"An LTS is a designed as a walk through facility but residents can drive to the site and there is ample parking.

"We will continue to use the mobile testing units where we see spikes in the community but the LTS gives our area greater certainty of long term access to testing facilities.

“I would urge everyone to get a test if they feel unwell and then isolate at home until they get their results. Testing and isolating remains vital to helping Keep Torfaen Safe.”

Secretary of state for Wales, Simon Hart said: “The UK Government continues to support the coronavirus testing network in Wales with this accessible, walk-through testing site in Pontypool the latest to open.

“There are now more than 50 UK Government testing facilities in Wales, as well as the Newport Lighthouse Lab which is working round the clock to process samples. All are playing a hugely important role in our continued fight against the virus.”

The Old Mill car park is opposite the Pontypool Active Living Centre on Trosnant Street, Pontypool NP4 8AT

To book a test phone 119 or visit gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-test