PLANS for a new leisure centre in Newport have been given the go-ahead.

Newport City Council's cabinet this afternoon agreed proposals which will see the new centre built on a vacant site on Usk Way

It will replace facilities at the 36-year-old Newport Centre, which will itself be replaced with a new £90 million college campus for Coleg Gwent.

Cabinet also approved plans to dispose of the Newport Centre site to Coleg Gwent.

MORE NEWS:

The cabinet member for culture and leisure, Cllr Debbie Harvey, said she was extremely excited about the proposal and called upon the council to “get it done”.

A report on the consultation for the proposals said there was “overwhelming support” for the plans.

An artist's impression of the Coleg Gwent campus. Picture: Coleg Gwent/ Newport City Council

The council will now work on a design for the building of the new leisure centre.

Funding of £19.7 million to deliver the scheme – which includes an application to Welsh Government for £7 million – was also approved.

The planned new leisure centre will have improved facilities including an up-to-date swimming pool, fitness suite, health and fitness areas and a cafe.

Meanwhile the relocation of Coleg Gwent’s Nash Road campus will bring hundreds of students into the city centre

A new 20,000 square metre campus would include teaching space, science and technology labs, hair, beauty and catering facilities, staff and welfare areas, together with workshop space for a wide range of courses.

The leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “I am delighted that so many people not only took part in the consultation but share our view that these are exciting and welcome proposals.

A concept image of the leisure centre. Picture: Newport council/LA Architects

“Together, they will have far-reaching benefits for residents, further education and the local economy, particularly the city centre. Existing and new customers will be drawn to the new state-of-the-art leisure facilities while hundreds of students and staff will bring the campus to life.”

The chief executive of Newport Live, Steve Ward, said the new facility will be “hugely positive in the coming years”.

A sketch showing how the leisure centre could look. Picture: Newport City Council

He said: “We are proud to be the sport, leisure and cultural partner of the council and we will work hand-in-hand to build on the community consultation to create an amazing new facility and exciting programmes which will positively impact on the wellbeing of local residents.

“There has never been a more important time for investment into health and wellbeing and the council is facilitating the opportunity to lead happier and healthier lives. We welcome the investment being made by all parties and we cannot wait to get started on the exciting project and new attraction for the city.”

The chief executive of Coleg Gwent, Guy Lacey, said he looked forward to playing his part.