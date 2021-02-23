UPDATE 9am: Traffic congestion has now eased considerably eastbound on the M4 between Cardiff and Newport after the earlier, multi-vehicle crash.
UPDATE 8.25am: All lanes have now been reopened following the earlier crash, though traffic remains very slow past the scene.
For some time, just one lane was open for traffic travelling eastbound.
Travel time is still estimated at more than an hour, with some traffic backed up to around junction 33 (A4232).
THERE is heavy congestion on the M4 heading towards Newport from Cardiff following a crash earlier this morning.
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 32 at Coryton and 30 at Cardiff Gate.
Multiple vehicles were involved.
Lane closures are in place and travel time is estimated at around 50 minutes.
Emergency services and recovery vehicles are on scene.