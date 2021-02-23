POLICE patrols will be continued in the Cwmcelyn Pond area near Blaina, after a report of youths being seen using a slingshot.
Officers from Brynmawr attended the site following a report from a member of the public.
They have also asked anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to report it by telephoning Gwent Police on 101 or messaging via the force's social media pages.
