DISCOUNT retailer B&M has announced it is expanding its Blackwood store.
Following feedback from customers, the discount retailer will be expanding into the former Carpet Right site in Blackwood Retail Park.
The store team will be transforming the shop and have confirmed that the current store will temporarily close this weekend so the team can complete the final phase of the expansion.
Following the refurbishment, the new store will be unveiled at 9am on Saturday March 27.
The new store will offer customers a bigger range of products.
A B&M Blackwood spokesman said: “We wanted to make our store even better for customers, giving them even more big branded products.”
“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store, we’re really excited to get the doors open next month.”