PIERS Morgan and Matt Hancock were involved in a heated exchange during this morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain.

The Health Secretary joined Piers and GMB co-host Susanna Reid the day after Piers engaged in a fiery debate with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi over PPE shortages on Monday.

Piers seemed to carry on where he left off when Matt Hancock joined the show this morning.

Mr Hancock appeared “exasperated” during the interview according to the GMB host following a fiery shouting match about the Health Secretary’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Hancock hit back at Piers insisting his team should be “thanked” for their hard work sparking a fierce row.

"Why do you sound so exasperated?" asked Piers.

Hancock said: "One, because I think we should be on this programme thanking my team."

"Really? Really? You and your team have presided over a disastrous handling of this pandemic which has led us to the highest death toll in Europe," said Piers.

"I do not think 130,000 deaths shows you handle it well. I am not thanking you and I am not applauding you."

Piers said Mr Hancock was "playing games" and added: "130,000 people dead. I am sorry if my first thought is not to thank you and your team."

"Well, the second reason is because as soon as I start answering this question is that you cut in and you do not let me finish," said Mr Hancock.

Good Morning Britain airs each weekday at 6am on ITV1.