THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for offences like drug dealing, burglary and serious assault.
We look at their crimes and punishment.
Jordan Harding
Luke Walshe
Two drug dealers were jailed for a combined total of nearly seven years for trafficking cocaine.
Jordan Harding, 23, of Vermeer Crescent, Newport, and Luke Walshe, 22, of Walford Davies Drive, Newport, were locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.
Cocaine and cannabis were found after a search of a car when police stopped the duo in Newport’s Old Barn Estate.
Outside the court, DC Alistair Frame, the officer in the case, said: “More drugs were later discovered on Harding and the examination of both defendant’s mobile phones revealed their involvement in the supply of cocaine.”
Dean Travers
A drug dealer who was responsible for transporting and supplying thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in Gwent was jailed for two years.
Dean Travers, 40, of Malpas Road, Newport, acted as a “middleman” in trafficking multi-kilo quantities.
He had been involved as a courier in the delivery of 14kg of cannabis in under a month, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
David Brown
A son choked his 75-year-old mother before putting a knife in her mouth and threatening to cut out her tongue.
David Brown’s victim feared she wasn’t going to survive the “vicious and uncontrolled attack”.
The 45-year-old, of Bowen Close, Blaenavon, was jailed for seven years.
Jamie Kent
Career criminal Jamie Kent was locked up for a burglary at a hotel.
The defendant, 37, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was jailed for 876 days by Judge Christopher Vosper QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Leon Sullivan
Leon Sullivan played a leading role in a drug dealing gang trafficking cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.
The 23-year-old from Caerphilly was jailed for four years.