A CANNABIS farmer was running a “sophisticated” operation from his own home and cultivating a crop with a potential yield of more than £35,000.
Mitchell Dyke, 24, was growing 42 plants when police officers raided his house last year, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Tom Roberts said: “This was a sophisticated set-up with a significant investment in equipment.
“It could have produced 3.5kg of cannabis with a potential street value of up to £35,700.”
Mr Roberts added how a police drugs expert estimated 4,700 joints could have been rolled once the plants were harvested.
Dyke, of Pen Y Dre, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis on April 4, 2020.
The court was told the defendant had three previous convictions for six offences, including drink driving.
He also had a caution for cultivating cannabis from 2015.
David Rees, representing Dyke, said his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity at the magistrates’ court.
His lawyer pointed out that there was a 10-month delay in the father-of-one’s case coming to court.
Mr Rees added: “Mr Dyke made a very foolish decision with a lack of consequential thinking.
“His risk of reoffending is low.”
The defendant had recently started working again for a Cardiff scaffolder after being laid off for a period and was earning £288 a week.
Judge Daniel Williams jailed Dyke for 10 months, suspended for 15 months, and ordered him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay £420 towards prosecution costs and a £149 victim surcharge.
The total amount of £569 has to be paid within three months.
