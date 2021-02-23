A MISSING teen may be travelling to the South Wales area.
North Wales Police believe a that missing teenager may be travelling to South Wales and have asked the public to keep an eye out for him.
16-year-old Lewys Lintern has been missing from the Wrexham area since 4am on Sunday, February 21.
He was last seen wearing a Tommy Hillfiger black parka jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and grey Nike trainers.
He has a black backpack and may be travelling to South Wales.
If anyone has knowledge of Lewys Lintern's whereabouts they're urged to call 101 using reference ITRACE 38765