A MISSING teen may be travelling to the South Wales area.

North Wales Police believe a that missing teenager may be travelling to South Wales and have asked the public to keep an eye out for him.

16-year-old Lewys Lintern has been missing from the Wrexham area since 4am on Sunday, February 21.

He was last seen wearing a Tommy Hillfiger black parka jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms, and grey Nike trainers.

He has a black backpack and may be travelling to South Wales.

If anyone has knowledge of Lewys Lintern's whereabouts they're urged to call 101 using reference ITRACE 38765