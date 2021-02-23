NO new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent for a second day in a row, though four more people have died across Wales.

The latest confirmed deaths take the total in Wales since the pandemic began to 5,250, including 934 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 317 new confirmed cases across Wales today, including 48 in Gwent, as follows: Newport, 14; Caerphilly, 13; Torfaen, 13; Blaenau Gwent five; Monmouthshire, three.

Since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, there have been 202,324 confirmed cases in Wales, including 39,919 in Gwent.

The latest available rolling weekly case rate for coronavirus in Gwent - for the week to February 18 - is 78.8 per 100,000, slightly below the all-Wales rate (78.9).

There continue to be small fluctuations in case rates in individual council areas in Gwent and other parts of Wales, though the overall trend remains downward, albeit at a slower pace.

Blaenau Gwent (54.4 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to February 18, and the third lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Torfaen (59.6) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales, and Monmouthshire (61.3) the eighth lowest rate.

Newport (95.7) has the fifth highest rate in Wales for the week to February 18, and Caerphilly (92.8) the seventh highest.

The all-Wales rate - to February 18 - was 78.9 per 100,000 population, with that for Gwent as a whole 78.9.

Ceredigion 31.6 per 100,000, and Bridgend (51) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

Anglesey (114.2 per 100,000) and Flintshire (107.6) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 18, was 7.3 per cent. Caerphilly (8.8 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 44

Swansea - 24

Flintshire - 22

Carmarthenshire - 21

Gwynedd - 20

Conwy - 17

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 16

Powys - 15

Newport - 14

Caerphilly - 13

Torfaen - 13

Anglesey - 13

Denbighshire - 13

Merthyr Tydfil - 12

Wrexham - 11

Vale of Glamorgan - 11

Pembrokeshire - 11

Neath Port Talbot - seven

Blaenau Gwent - five

Monmouthshire - three

Bridgend - three

Ceredigion - three

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - four

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.