A BLACKWOOD business owner has turned his hand to a new venture during lockdown.

Adrian Turner owns Escape Blackwood on the outskirts of the town, and like most businesses, the number of lockdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in it being closed for a long period of time.

So Mr Turner has turned his hand from creating exciting new theme rooms to writing his own books.

Shudders is his first book - a stand-alone teen horror/sci-fi book - and it reached the number one best seller spot on Amazon for the category. Shudders is available online at Waterstones and Amazon.

The popular novel was also noticed by RL Stine, the creator of the Goosebumps teen horror series.

Mr Turner said: “Being unable to open Escape Blackwood has led me to focus my mindset elsewhere and think outside the box.

"My flare to write these novels came from nowhere and now there seems to be no stopping me.”

He is now writing his third book and has a number in the pipeline.

He said: “Writing these books has brought a great deal of positive energy during such desperate times. Not only has it kept my creativity flowing but it will hopefully form a long-standing series of books and remain my lockdown legacy.”