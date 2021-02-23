A DRUG dealer who ran a “highly successful” cocaine trafficking enterprise with his girlfriend was ordered to hand over almost all the dirty money he made.

Police found more than £15,000 in cash when they raided the home Stephen Knight, 29, shared with Kara Pope, 30, in Pantypwdyn Road, Abertillery.

The pair were blasted by a judge for “dealing in death” when they were sentenced last year.

The couple were back in Cardiff Crown Court to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said Knight had benefitted by £26,643.59 and had £24,139.59 available in assets to recover.

He has a month to transfer the money to the police or face 10 months in prison in default.

The state decided not to seek any confiscation order against Pope.

When the duo were sentenced in October 2020, Mr Hewitt said: “Knight played the significant part and it was primarily his operation, but Pope was involved in a supporting role.”

Knight was jailed for more than two years but mother-of-one Pope was spared going straight into prison after she was handed a suspended sentence.

Mr Hewitt said that when Gwent Police raided the couple’s home at the end of August, they found £12,000 under the stairs and a further £3,000 around the house.

Officers also came across more than £2,000 of cocaine.

Both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Knight also admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between June 2 and August 29, 2020.

Ieuan Bebb, representing Pope, said his client had no previous convictions and was responsible for caring for her and Knight’s child.

He told the court: “Her previous clean character is a significant mitigating factor.”

Jeffrey Jones, for Knight, said his client had no previous convictions for similar offences.

He added that he was a working man who had been a highly regarded employee.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendants: “You were dealing in death.

“You were street dealers of drugs in your home town and you both played a part in a profitable business.

“The nature of your success was reflected in the fact that you had more than £15,000 in cash at your home.

“Class A drugs kill and cocaine leads to other drugs.

“Knight, you knew what you were doing and it was highly successful and you dominated your girlfriend.”

The judge jailed Knight for 28 months and Pope was sent to prison for two years, suspended for two years.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.