A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

HARRISON JAMES HAYES, 18, of Lodge Road, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £1,464 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KIAN JONES, 18, of Heol Rees, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he admitted using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and criminal damage by urinating on the floor of a police cell.

He was made the subject of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew and must complete a 19-day thinking skills programme.

Jones was also ordered to pay £230 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

COLIN DIXON, 22, of Alexandra Road Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL JAMES HARPER, 42, of Jeffrey Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine his blood.

He was ordered to pay £745 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DAVID WASHBOURNE, 41, of Devauden, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KIAN CALLAGHAN, 19, of Shelley Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

PAUL SAVAGE, 37, of Carlyon Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

NIGEL HEMSLEY, 35, of Gibbs Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £965 in costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.