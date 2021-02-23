Residents across the Caerphilly county borough will no doubt welcome the news that the council’s cabinet has agreed an ambitious draft budget which does not include any new cuts to services for 2021/22.
The draft budget report will be formally considered at a meeting of full council this evening when councillors will be asked to approve the package of proposals.
The budget also includes a proposed increase of 3.9 per cent in council tax for 2021/22. This would equate to an increase for band D properties of 89p per week.
This is likely to be lower than many other councils across Wales and, while none of us want to see an increase in council tax, it is important to understand that it plays an important part in balancing our budget.
I am proud of the way this authority continues to manage its budget thanks to our ongoing sound financial management and prudent approach.
We are working hard to protect services, protect our community and ensure that the council remains financially resilient during these uncertain times.