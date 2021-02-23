GWENT-based band 39 Broad Street are releasing their new single Stay on February 26.
Vocalist/guitarist Rowan Coombes, from Blackwood, said of the single: “The inspiration behind Stay is essentially about the feeling of being in a relationship, but not necessarily feeling good enough and not being your best self, but knowing that you’re on a better path, and that you want the person you’re in a relationship with to stick by you because you know you can make it worth their while.”
Last March, the band - Rowan, Abersychan brothers Tom and Adam Greening on guitar and bass respectively, and Ben Hopkins on drums, from Bridgend - released their debut single Back to Earth.
A busy 2020 was planned but as with all bands and artists, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to those plans as all live shows were put on hold.
Their debut single was a success though, receiving 2,300 plays on Spotify worldwide, and getting a run on the popular SiriusXM radio station in the US after host Eric Alper playlisted them.
The band followed that up in May with the home-recorded EP Walls, featuring four stripped back songs which included an alternate version of Back to Earth.
Last October, they began writing and recording again and are ready to release a number of singles from these recording sessions, while eagerly awaiting the return of live music.