A DRUG driver arrested by Gwent Police in January, was hauled in again for driving under the influence of drugs last night.

Officers in Monmouthshire arrested the man in Fairfield car park, Abergavenny.

He was arrested for drug driving and possession of ketamine.

Gwent Police's Monmouthshire officers tweeted: "The driver of this vehicle was arrested back in January for drug driving.

"Last night he was arrested again in Fairfield car park Abergavenny for being unfit through drugs in charge of a vehicle and in possession of ketamine.

"He spent the night in custody."