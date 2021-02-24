A PARKING attendant at McDonald's in Pontypool has been brightening customers' days with his dance moves.

Drivers who visited McDonald's off the A4042 have been cheered up - come rain or shine - while being directed to their spaces.

The parking attendant, Lewis Jones, said he had just felt like dancing one day to brighten customers' days, and it took off from there.

He said he had been overwhelmed by customers' reactions - which even led to someone setting up a GoFundMe page to collect tips for him.

"It seems to have really blown up," he said. "One day I just went out in a really good mood and was dancing around and it seemed to really cheer people up, and that's what we need in the world right now.

"I've now got to the point where I’m looking for new moves.

"I just love making people happy and it makes the day go faster, especially in the rain.

"Someone even set up a GoFundMe but due to company policy I can't accept tips, so I’ve got that refunded to the lovely people who donated.

"I don't do it for the money, but if anyone wanted to donate then they could give the money to RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities), who are McDonalds own charity for families with ill children."