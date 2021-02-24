To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wye Valley being designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we asked our camera club members to share images of this picturesque part of the world with us. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Green: Through the woods at Piercefield Park, Chepstow, on the Wye Valley Walk. Picture: Ian Agland

Quiet: Penallt Old Church. Picture: Neil Daniels

River: Lancault Church and Wintours Leap in the background. Picture: Ray Saysell

Window: View from Tintern Abbey. Picture: Helen Baxter

Action: Climbing at Wyndcliff. Picture: Ollie Barnes

View: From the Eagles Nest, Wyndcliff. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Atmospheric: Tintern Abbey on a misty morning. Picture: Nigel Francis

Sight: Wintours Leap view point in the Wye Valley. Picture: Rhys John Gallent

Majestic: Tintern Abbey. Picture: Chris Sheehy

Fun: Kayak trip on the River Wye. Picture: Steve Binns

Peaceful: Tintern. Picture: David James

Down: The 365 Steps at Wyndcliff in the Wye Valley. Picture: David Barnes