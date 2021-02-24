To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Wye Valley being designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we asked our camera club members to share images of this picturesque part of the world with us. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Green: Through the woods at Piercefield Park, Chepstow, on the Wye Valley Walk. Picture: Ian Agland
Quiet: Penallt Old Church. Picture: Neil Daniels
River: Lancault Church and Wintours Leap in the background. Picture: Ray Saysell
Window: View from Tintern Abbey. Picture: Helen Baxter
Action: Climbing at Wyndcliff. Picture: Ollie Barnes
View: From the Eagles Nest, Wyndcliff. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Atmospheric: Tintern Abbey on a misty morning. Picture: Nigel Francis
Sight: Wintours Leap view point in the Wye Valley. Picture: Rhys John Gallent
Majestic: Tintern Abbey. Picture: Chris Sheehy
Fun: Kayak trip on the River Wye. Picture: Steve Binns
Peaceful: Tintern. Picture: David James
Down: The 365 Steps at Wyndcliff in the Wye Valley. Picture: David Barnes