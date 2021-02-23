THE M48 Severn Crossing is closed in both directions.

The road is closed between Junction 1 at Aust to Junction 2 at Chepstow on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways.

It closed until further notice due to high winds.

The Severn Bridges had warned that strong winds were expected throughout the day.

They have since taken the decision to close the M48 crossing.

A spokesman said: "M48 bridge between J1, Aust, and J2, Chepstow, in both directions, we have signals set for a lane closure due to the increasing winds.

"Please take note and proceed with caution."