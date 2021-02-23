Traffic is building up in Newport following a crash near Spytty Retail Park.
The incident has also caused disruption to public transport in the city.
Newport Bus warned that their number 42 and number 43 services may be delayed due to tailbacks caused by the crash.
READ MORE:
- Teachers unlikely to be prioritised for vaccines in next set of groups
- Driver arrested for drug driving for the second time in two months
- M48 Severn Bridge closed in both directions due to high winds
The incident has happened near the Aldi store off the A48.
Newport Bus tweeted: "**CUSTOMER NOTICE** RTC close to Spytty may cause delays to 42/43 services."